Italy will have to do things the hard way again to claim a first FIFA World Cup qualification place since 2014 when they face Northern Ireland, who are seeking their first qualification since 1986.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Italy vs Northern Ireland as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Italy vs Northern Ireland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Italy vs Northern Ireland kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 2nd Round New Balance Arena

Italy vs Northern Ireland will kick off on 26 Mar 2026 at 15:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

For the third consecutive World Cup qualifying campaign, four-time winners Italy must negotiate the playoffs. After failing to qualify for the showpiece in 2018 and 2022, a slip-up here won't be tolerated by their passionate supporters. The Azzurri missed out on automatic qualification this year despite winning six of their eight WCQ matches, losing to Norway in the other two. Painful memories of playoff defeats to Sweden in 2017 and North Macedonia in 2022 will linger. Italy do have form and momentum on their side, though, winning five games from six under new boss Gennaro Gattuso. They scored at least three times in four of those wins, too.

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Northern Ireland head to Bergamo after winning their UEFA Nations League group despite finishing third in their WCQ section. Michael O’Neill’s side will be eager to end their 40-year wait to reach a World Cup finals, but two defeats without scoring in their last three matches indicate an issue in the final third.

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Key stats & injury news

Mateo Retegui has contributed to nine goals in his last six internationals (G5, A4).

Northern Ireland has won just one of their last ten competitive matches on their travels (D2, L7), with that victory coming against Luxembourg.

At the back for Italy, Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo is absent, while Alessandro Bastoni and Gianluca Mancini are both carrying knocks, but Riccardo Calafiori has been cleared to play after suffering a minor problem in Sunday's EFL Cup final. Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali will be assessed before kickoff.

Northern Ireland's Dan Ballard also missed the recent Tyne-Wear derby and must sit out this crucial clash with a hamstring injury. Conor Bradley and Jamal Lewis are also absent.

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Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Italy vs Northern Ireland today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: