Inter Miami hosts Nashville in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 second leg.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Inter Miami vs Nashville for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Chase Stadium

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC will kick off on 18 Mar 2026 at 19:00 EST and 23:00 GMT.

Match preview

Following a 0-0 draw in the first leg at GEODIS Park, the series is perfectly poised as it moves to South Florida. The winners will advance to the quarterfinals to face either Club América or the Philadelphia Union.

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Inter Miami had to settle for another 0-0 draw last time out in an MLS clash with Charlotte. Crucially, Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano should be able to recall his compatriots, Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, after they missed out at the weekend.

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Nashville are in fine form, undefeated in their last seven games across all competitions, recently claiming a 1-0 win over the Columbus Crew. That was thanks to a stoppage-time goal by Hany Mukhtar.

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Key stat

Nashville's Sam Surridge has four goals in three MSL outings this term.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Mascherano Probable lineup Substitutes Manager B. Callaghan

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: