Genoa are on a mission to slow down Napoli's pursuit of a second consecutive Serie A title, with the two teams scheduled to meet in Liguria.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Genoa vs SSC Napoli.

Genoa vs SSC Napoli kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Luigi Ferraris

Genoa and SSC Napoli will kick off on 7 Feb 2026, 17:00 GMT and 12:00 EST.

Genoa’s five-match unbeaten run ended with a defeat to Lazio in their last outing. The Grifone currently sit 14th in Serie A and they are five points clear of the relegation zone. A victory over Napoli today would help them pull further away from the drop and build momentum.

Meanwhile, Napoli ended their three-match winless run with a hard-fought victory over Fiorentina in their most recent outing. The Partenopei (or Little Donkeys) currently sit 3rd in Serie A and they trail leaders Inter Milan by nine points. A win over Genoa would keep their title defence hopes firmly alive by closing the gap and maintaining pressure at the top.

Genoa have only two injuries: Benjamin Siegrist and Tommaso Baldanzi, but Napoli have a long injury list.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Billy Gilmour, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, David Neres, Matteo Politano, and Kevin De Bruyne are the players on the Italian champions' injury lists.

Napoli are enjoying a seven-match unbeaten run against Genoa, having claimed four wins and drawn three games.

