James Freemantle

WINLESS IN FOUR GAMES: Beleaguered Chelsea visit Fulham in the Premier League: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will be encouraged after a last-gasp equaliser against Manchester City in their last English Premier League outing. However, the Blues remain winless in their last four EPL outings, a run that saw manager Enzo Maresca sacked. 

Fulham are unbeaten in five matches, most recently snatching a late 2-2 draw at home to Liverpool thanks to a long-range Harrison Reed screamer. They can go level on points with Chelsea with a win in this game. 

Chelsea have won four of their last EPL meetings with their near neighbours, the Cottagers, who will again be without star African trio Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze, all away at AFCON. 

Since the start of November, only Erling Haaland (11) has more EPL goal involvements than Fulham's Harry Wilson (nine - five goals, four assists). 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Fulham vs Chelsea, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA Peacock
🇬🇧 UKSky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Football
🇨🇦 CanadaDAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
🇦🇺 AustraliaStan Sport 
🌍 South AfricaSuperSport Action, MaXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN Sports HD3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
🇮🇳 IndiaStar Sports Select HD2

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Fulham vs Chelsea kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Craven Cottage

Today's game between Fulham and Chelsea will kick off at 14:30 EST and 19:30 GMT. 

Team news & squads

Fulham vs Chelsea Probable lineups

FulhamHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestCHE
1
B. Leno
5
J. Andersen
15
J. Cuenca
31
I. Diop
20
S. Lukic
8
H. Wilson
33
A. Robinson
32
E. Smith Rowe
21
T. Castagne
10
T. Cairney
7
R. Jimenez
1
R. Sanchez
24
R. James
29
W. Fofana
23
T. Chalobah
27
M. Gusto
7
P. Neto
10
C. Palmer
25
M. Caicedo
8
E. Fernandez
49
A. Garnacho
9
L. Delap

4-2-3-1

CHEAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Marco Silva

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Rosenior

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

FUL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

FUL

Last 5 matches

CHE

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

3

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

