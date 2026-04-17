How to watch today's France vs Netherlands World Cup Qualification UEFA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English language live streams of France vs Netherlands as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch France vs Netherlands with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

France vs Netherlands kick-off time

Today's game between France and Netherlands will kick-off at 18 Apr 2026, 20:10.

Match Preview

Getty Images

The race for automatic qualification in Group A2 takes a massive turn this Saturday as France hosts the Netherlands in a high-stakes rematch. Just four days ago, the Dutch secured a historic 2-1 victory in Breda—their first win over Les Bleues in over a decade—thanks to a debut goal from 19-year-old Renee van Asten and a clinical winner from Esmee Brugts. That result catapulted the Netherlands to the top of the group, leaving France desperate to reclaim its spot at the summit.

France enters this home fixture under significant pressure. Despite being ranked among the world’s elite, their "perfect" qualifying record was shattered on Tuesday. To get back on track, manager Hervé Renard will look for more clinical finishing from stars like Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto. Playing at the Stade de France provides a formidable backdrop, and the French will be eager to use the home crowd to avenge their recent slip-up and avoid a potentially tricky path through the playoffs.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, are riding a wave of immense confidence. The victory in Breda proved they could absorb French pressure and strike effectively on the counter-attack. With goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar in fine form—despite an unlucky own goal in the last outing—and the midfield energy of Wieke Kaptein, the Oranje Leeuwinnen appear to have found the right tactical balance. A win, or even a draw, in Saint-Denis would keep the fate of qualification firmly in Dutch hands.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch France vs Netherlands today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: