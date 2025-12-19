Watch and live stream as injury-hit Dortmund take on Borussia Mönchengladbach in Bundesliga action

Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund will be the venue for Friday, December 19's match between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach. The Borussia derby on matchday 15 will kick off at 8.30 pm local time.

Where to watch and live stream Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Mönchengladbach

Good news for all free-to-air TV fans: the match between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach will not only be shown live on Sky! Sat.1 has also secured the broadcasting rights and will be reporting live from Signal Iduna Park from 7.50 p.m. Matthias Opdenhövel will be hosting the programme, supported by experts Markus Babbel and Lars Stindl. Jonas Friedrich will serve as commentator. A free live stream will also be available on ran.de and JOYN.

Pay-TV coverage on Sky begins at 7.30 p.m. on Sky Sport News, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Bundesliga, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD and Sky Sport Bundesliga 1. Britta Hofmann will host the programme, with Hansi and Cornelius Küpper providing commentary. You won't miss a minute with the paid livestream on SkyGo and WOW .

Kick-off time Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach

Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach: Line-ups

News about Borussia Dortmund

The 1-1 draw against SC Freiburg was not enough for BVB, as both Bayern and Leipzig slipped up. This meant that the chance to overtake Leipzig, who are level on points, was missed. The gap to Bayern is now nine points. International player Nico Schlotterbeck was visibly fed up, and there is said to have been a heated discussion with Serhou Guirassy internally.

The personnel situation at BVB does not look particularly rosy: Jobe Bellingham (red card suspension) and Ramy Bensebaini (Africa Cup of Nations) are already unavailable. There are question marks over the availability of Sabitzer (muscle stiffness), Brandt (ankle problems), Anton (thigh injury), Anselmino (thigh injury), Özcan (Achilles tendon problems) and Mane (ill).

There is also plenty of movement on the transfer market: Niklas Süle is expected to leave Dortmund in the summer, while new signing Fabio Silva could be on his way as early as this winter.

News about Borussia Mönchengladbach

Gladbach have recovered from their horror start and are now in eleventh place with 16 points after a strong run. However, after five games without defeat, they suffered a 3-1 home defeat against VfL Wolfsburg.

Tim Kleindienst seems to be plagued by injuries. The goal scorer had only recently returned from a serious knee injury, but will now be out of action again for several weeks. In addition, Chiarodia (muscle tear), Ngoumou (training deficit), Urbich (Pfeiffer's glandular fever) and Honorat (calf problems) will also be unavailable. Hack (knee problems) and Friedrich (ankle problems) are doubtful.

