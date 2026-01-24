Crystal Palace have an awful record against Chelsea, and their current form won't fill them with much confidence.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea kick-off time

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea will kick off on 25 Jan 2026 at 09:00 EST and 14:00 GMT.

Match preview

In the cold light of day, Palace haven't won any of their last 17 meetings with Chelsea, losing 14 and drawing the other three. Palace haven't won a competitive football match since a 3-0 success away to Shelbourne in the Conference League on 11 December, ending a sequence of three successive wins, all away from Selhurst Park. The Eagles have only picked up 12 points at home all season in the Premier League.

Chelsea have won consecutive matches under new boss Liam Rosenior and indeed three of their last four, although their last two trips to Premier League opposition have ended in defeat.

Injury news, key facts

Cheick Doucoure, Caleb Kporha, Rio Cardines and Daniel Munoz are out for the hosts.

Cole Palmer missed Chelsea's 1-0 win over Pafos midweek, but the playmaker should return here. Tosin, Romeo Lavia and Levi Colwill remain out with long-term issues.

