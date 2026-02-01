Goal.com
Serie A
team-logoCremonese
Stadio Giovanni Zini
team-logoInter
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Cremonese vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Cremonese and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Serie A leaders Inter can open up an eight-point lead over rivals Milan with a win at Cremonese.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Cremonese vs Inter as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAParamount+
UKDAZN UK
AustraliabeIN Sports Australia
CanadaFubo Canada
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastSTARZPLAY

Cremonese vs Inter kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A
Stadio Giovanni Zini

Cremonese vs d Inter will kick off on 1 Feb 2026 at 12:00 EST and 17:00 GMT.

Match preview

Cremonese are winless in eight matches and haven't won a game since 7 December against Lecce. Now isn't a great time to face Inter, a team with the most clean sheets in Serie A this term. 

Much of Inter's creativity comes from the full-back areas, with Federico DiMarco leading Serie A with 19 chances created in their 3-5-2 system. 

Injury news, key stats

Tommaso Barbieri is suspended for Cremonese, while Warren Bondo is out with an injury. Antonio Sanabria is doubtful. 

Inter trio Hakan Calhanoglu, Denzel Dumfries and Nicolo Barella are all out. 

Team news & squads

Cremonese vs Inter Probable lineups

3-5-2

Formation

3-5-2

1
E. Audero
24
F. Terracciano
15
M. Bianchetti
6
F. Baschirotto
3
G. Pezzella
33
A. Grassi
32
M. Payero
27
J. Vandeputte
22
R. Floriani Mussolini
90
F. Bonazzoli
10
J. Vardy
1
Y. Sommer
95
A. Bastoni
25
M. Akanji
31
Y. Bisseck
11
L. Henrique
22
H. Mkhitaryan
7
P. Zielinski
32
F. Dimarco
16
D. Frattesi
10
L. Martinez
94
F. Esposito

3-5-2

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Nicola

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Chivu

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

CRE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

INT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

CRE

Last 4 matches

INT

0

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

4

Goals scored

13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/4
Both teams scored
4/4

Standings

