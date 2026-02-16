The top two in the English Championship clash here as Coventry and Middlesbrough stake a claim for automatic promotion to the promised land of the Premier League.

Coventry vs Middlesbrough

How to watch and live stream Coventry vs Middlesbrough for free

Coventry vs Middlesbrough kick-off time

Championship - Championship Coventry Building Society Arena

Coventry vs Middlesbrough kicks off on 16 Feb 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Frank Lampard's Coventry have been usurped at the top by Middlesbrough but will feel confident ahead of this clash, seeing as though they're unbeaten against Boro in nine recent H2Hs. A win for the hosts would see them leapfrog Middlesbrough again in what's becoming an exciting race for automatic Premier League promotion.

Middlesbrough were 10 points behind Coventry in November when manager Rob Edwards left for Premier League side Wolves. Since new manager Kim Hellberg's arrival, Boro have collected the most wins and points in the league. Coventry, meanwhile, comes into this a little out of sorts. Lampard's men are winless in three league games, with two wins in their last eight and four in 13.

It's the best home side in the division against the best away side in the division, so something might have to give.

Key stat

Free-scoring Coventry have scored 63 goals this season, the most across England's top two tiers, although they've only scored six in their last five.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

