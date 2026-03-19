Four-time Europa League winner Unai Emery is looking to maintain his 100% progression record from the last 16 of this competition, with his Villa side 1-0 up from last week’s first leg in Lille.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Aston Villa vs Lille as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Lille with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Villa vs Lille for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Aston Villa vs Lille kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage Villa Park

Aston Villa vs Lille will kick off on 19 Mar 2026 at 16:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Winning the Europa League could be Villa's best route back to Champions League football after a 3-1 defeat to Man United at the weekend. Their win over Lilla last week is their only victory in six matches across all competitons.

Getty Images

Lille, in complete contrast, have only suffered one defeat in its last six, ironically against Villa.

A win at Rennes on the weekend was Lille's third consecutive win on the road, including an impressive win against Red Star in Belgrade. They’ve not won four successive away games across all competitions since May 2021, and defeats in their final three league phase trips indicate the size of their task.

Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

Emiliano Buendía is a doubt for Villa, who’ve been without Matty Cash for their last two games. Youri Tielemans and Boubacar Kamara also remain sidelined.

Benjamin André and Gaëtan Perrin both missed Lille’s weekend fixture after sustaining injuries in the first leg.

Unai Emery became the fifth manager in Villa history (after George Ramsay, Joe Mercer, W. J. Smith and Ron Saunders) to celebrate 100 wins, doing so in 181 games to become the quickest to reach the milestone.

39-year-old Olivier Giroud has scored a team-high nine goals in all competitions this season, including four in the Europa League - a competition the Frenchman won with Chelsea in 2018-19.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Lille today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: