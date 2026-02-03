A final spot will be at stake when two of the biggest football clubs in London, Arsenal and Chelsea, meet with the former carrying an aggregate lead into the eagerly-anticipated encounter.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Arsenal vs Chelsea, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Arsenal vs Chelsea kick-off time

Carabao Cup - EFL Cup Emirates Stadium

Arsenal and Chelsea will kick off on 3 Feb 2026 at 20:00 GMT and 15:00 EST.

Match Preview

Arsenal are in the driving seat in this semi-final tie, having claimed a 3-2 win in the first-leg clash at Stamford Bridge. Therefore, the Gunners will progress to the Carabao Cup final for the ninth time if they avoid a defeat at home and their recent back-to-back wins have boosted the Mikel Arteta-led side's confidence coming into the London Derby showdown.

Chelsea, on the other hand, need to win by at least one goal within 90 minutes to level the aggregate and force extra time. The Blues, who are bidding to reach the Carabao Cup final for the 11th time, have hit form, having won each of their last five matches and they are targeting their first win at Emirates Stadium since 2021.

Injuries, key stats

Arsenal have no suspension concerns, but Mikel Merino, Bukayo Saka and Max Dowman are the players on the Premier League log leaders' injury list.

Meanwhile, Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk remains unavailable due to a doping ban, with key injuries to players like Jamie Gittens, Tosin Adarabioyo, Romeo Lavia, Levi Colwill, and Dario Essugo.

Arsenal are enjoying a nine-match unbeaten run against Chelsea across all competitions, having recorded six wins and three draws.

The Gunners' last defeat to the Blues came in August 2021 - a 2-0 Premier League loss at the Emirates Stadium.

Team news & squads

