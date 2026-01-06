Two-time AFCON winners Algeria look good to have another deep run this year in Morocco, but standing in their way of a quarter-final berth are DR Congo.

Algeria, the Fennec Foxes, won all three of their group games and look like they mean business after disappointing group stage exits in each of the last two editions of the tournament. They've scored eight times, more than any other team so far, and conceded the joint-fewest (one goal).

However, Vladimir Petkovic's men will need to be at their best to defeat a DR Congo side which has also shipped just one goal at AFCON 2025.

Algeria's talisman, Riyad Mahrez, has three goals in the tournament so far, while evergreen DR Congo playmaker Gael Kakuta, once of Chelsea, bagged a brace and an assist in their routine 3-0 win against Botswana.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Algeria vs DR Congo, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Algeria vs DR Congo kick-off time

Africa Cup of Nations - Final Stage Moulay Hassan Stadium

Today's game between Algeria and DR Congo will kick off at 14:00 EST and 19:00 GMT.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 13 J. Hadjam Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

ALG Last match COD 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Algeria 1 - 1 DR Congo 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1

