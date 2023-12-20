Wondering how to watch the 2024 New Year's Eve Ball Drop in Times Square? GOAL has you covered.

In whatever way you may have planned to bring down the curtains on the year, 2023 and step your realms into 2024, it doesn't get bigger than counting down with the New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square.

Around the year, around 50 million people visit the tourist destination, but the iconic ball drop has its own significance. While many would witness the spectacle in New York, GOAL informs you of the multiple ways to watch the ball drop if you are not going to be there in person.

How to watch the 2024 New Year's Eve Ball Drop?

There are different programs one can tune in to on television, with the show starting from 7:30 pm ET.

Article continues below

Time Show TV channel/stream 7:30 pm ET New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash Paramount+ 8 pm ET Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest ABC / ABC app 8 pm ET New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen CNN / CNNgo, CNN app

How to watch the 2024 New Year's Eve Ball Drop without cable TV?

The NYE Ball Drop can also be watched on platforms such as fuboTV ($74.99 per month), Hulu + Live TV ($76.99 per month if you've already got Hulu) or YouTube TV ($72.99 per month).

How to stream the 2024 New Year's Eve Ball Drop online for free?

The 2024 Times Square New Year's Eve ball drop will be available to stream online, free of commercials, on Times Square's official website, TimesSquareNYC.org.

With the coverage to start at 6 pm ET, streaming on mobile devices is available at TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc and TimesSquareBall.net.

Streaming will also be extended via social media at Facebook.com/TimesSquareNYC and Twitter.com/TimesSquareNYC.