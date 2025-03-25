How to buy Arsenal vs Real Madrid tickets: Champions League ticket prices, schedule, resale tickets & more

Check out how you can buy a ticket to one of the biggest Champions League encounters of the season.

Even the most optimistic of Arsenal fans have thrown in the towel in regards to their side’s Premier League title challenge. The Gunners still have work to do on the domestic front though, to cement a top-4 spot, which would secure them a Champions League berth for next season. However, Mikel Arteta’s men are fully focused on foreign affairs and they’ll be dreaming of clinching a place in Europe’s premier club competition again, by going all the way this season and lifting the trophy in Munich on May 31.

Before the Arsenal faithful get too carried away, a quarter-final clash with the defending champions and 15-time European kings, Real Madrid, awaits. The Spanish giants arrive in North London for the 1st leg of the tie at the Emirates on April 8 and you won’t want to miss the epic encounter. Whilst watching Champions League football on TV can be exhilarating, imagine how much more intense the experience is being seated inside the stadium and seeing the action unfold live in front of you. Make your Champions League dreams become reality, by securing a ticket to one of the biggest matches of this year’s competition.

After falling at the Round of 16 stage for seven consecutive Champions League seasons (2010-2017), Arsenal have now reached the Champions League quarter-finals for two successive campaigns. Amazingly, you have to go right back to the 2005-06 season for the last (and only) time the Gunners have clashed with Real Madrid competitively.

Despite having a glittering array of attacking talents in their team, including the likes of David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo, Los Blancos failed to find the back of the net in either leg of their last-16 clash. Arsenal progressed 1-0 on aggregate, en route to reaching the 2006 Champions League Final, where they lost 2-1 to Barcelona. So, this will be Real Madrid’s first-ever visit to the Emirates and who knows when they’ll be back. It’s an opportunity to see the most honoured European club in history and it’s set up to be a classic that you won’t want to miss.

Getty Images

Adding silverware to the bulging trophy cabinet at the Bernabeu has become second nature to Real Madrid and they are looking to become the first side to defend their Champions League crown since they accomplished the feat in 2018. Carlo Ancelotti’s men are going great guns and still eyeing prizes on all fronts this season, so Arsenal can expect a very stiff examination on home turf.

Whether you're a passionate supporter or simply love high-quality football, this Champions League fixture is going to be sensational. Let GOAL help you book your Arsenal v Real Madrid tickets now so that you can be part of an unforgettable European night at the Emirates Stadium. Check out all the vital Champions League ticket information, from where you can buy them, to how much they'll cost and much more.

When is the Arsenal vs Real Madrid Champions League match?

When: Tuesday, April 8 Kick-off: 8 pm (BST) Where: Emirates Stadium, London

The Emirates Stadium (known as Arsenal Stadium for UEFA competitions) is located in Holloway, London. It’s been Arsenal’s home ground since 2006 and has a capacity of approximately 60,000, making it the 6th largest football stadium in England. Emirates bought naming rights for the stadium in a 15-year deal estimated at £100 million, including shirt sponsorship. Both deals have now been extended through until at least 2028.

Aside from sporting events, the Emirates has been used as a music venue numerous times. In 2008, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band became the first band to play a concert at the stadium. Coldplay and The Killers also played sold-out gigs at the Emirates in subsequent years.

Arsenal vs Real Madrid Champions League tickets: How much do they cost?

Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Arsenal has designated the match a 'Category A' fixture, with upper-tier tickets at the Emirates ranging from £80 - £140 and lower-tier tickets in the region of £80. To ensure fairness and equal opportunity, tickets for Arsenal home fixtures are sold via a ballot system, with club members allowed a designated window to enter the ballot.

On resale sites like StubHub, fans can secure seats from €600 up to €5,000 for VIP packages with unbeatable views.

How to buy Arsenal vs Real Madrid Champions League tickets

Getty Images

Aside from the UEFA Champions League final, you cannot buy tickets for Champions League matches directly through UEFA themselves. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. You must visit the individual club’s website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. Capacity is always limited for these Champions League knockout matches, and demand often exceeds available allocation.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and totally worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the club’s page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details – especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

How to watch or stream the Arsenal vs Real Madrid Champions League match

Getty Images

If you’re unable to buy tickets for the Arsenal vs Real Madrid match, it will be shown live on Prime Video in the UK. Amazon Prime Video is included with a full Amazon Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 annually, or it can be purchased as a standalone subscription for £5.99 per month.

Spanish soccer fans can watch Champions League games on Movistar’s relaunched over-the-top (OTT) streaming service, which also features coverage of major sports properties such as La Liga and the National Basketball Association (NBA). Movistar+ will continue to provide exclusive coverage of UEFA club competitions until at least 2027 and costs €13 per month.

How did Arsenal and Real Madrid qualify for the Champions League Round of 16?

Getty Images

Arsenal performed strongly during the league phase of this season’s Champions League, and eventually finished 3rd in the standings, which saw them progress straight to the last-16 stage of the knockouts. They won 6 of their 8 league games, which included wins against PSG, Monaco & Sporting CP. Their only defeat coming against Inter Milan at the San Siro. The Gunners’ defensive strength was a key factor, as they conceded just 3 goals, which was the second-lowest goal total conceded during the league campaign.

With a number of key attacking players injured many doubted their goalscoring potential prior to their last-16 stage involvement. However, Arsenal would net seven times in a stunning 1st leg performance against PSV in Eindhoven and eventually ran out comfortable 9-3 aggregate winners, following a 2-2 draw in the 2nd leg at the Emirates.

Having been crowned kings of Europe for the 15th time last season, many expected Real Madrid to be one of the sides who would finish in the top 8 during the league phase of this season’s Champions League campaign. However, things didn’t go to plan as Los Blancos suffered three defeats in their opening five matches. Carlo Ancelotti’s men rediscovered their touch in the nick of time though, winning all three of their remaining games, which saw them finish 11th in the standings. A nerve-racking clash with Man City awaited in the Round of 32. Thankfully for Real Madrid, they were coming up against an out-of-sorts City side and the Spanish giants progressed smoothly to the last-16, winning 6-3 on aggregate.

Arch-enemies, Atletico, now stood between Real Madrid and a place in the quarter-finals. Despite a dominant 1st leg performance at the Bernabeu, Real would only take a slender 2-1 advantage to the Metropolitano for the deciding encounter. Amazingly, Conor Gallagher's strike after just 27 seconds was the only goal scored during normal time, which meant the game went to extra-time and then a penalty shootout. Antonio Rudiger scored the decisive penalty to send Real through by a 4-2 margin, although VAR’s decision to disallow Julian Alvarez’s effort, as it was deemed a ‘double touch’, grabbed all the post-match headlines.