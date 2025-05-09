How to buy tickets to see AC/DC in Berlin 2025: Ticket prices, resale & more info

Check out how you can see one of the world’s biggest bands playing live this summer

There aren’t many moments in your lifetime when you get the opportunity to see one of the all-time great bands playing live. On Monday, June 30, AC/DC, who have sold a staggering 200+ million records worldwide, will hit the stage at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, and it’s set to be an experience that will live long in the memories of those who manage to get their hands on a ticket. You could be one of those lucky souls by securing yourself a seat or spot at the famous German venue.

The legendary Aussie rockers, who were formed in Sydney in 1973 by brothers Angus and Malcolm Young, evolved into one of the most successful bands on the planet. Over the past half century, they have recorded some of the best-known rock anthems, such as ‘Highway to Hell’ and ‘Thunderstruck’ and gave us ‘Back In Black’, which remains the second-highest selling album of all time (behind Michael Jackson’s Thriller).

Whether it’s the pounding drums, the scorching guitar riffs, the driving rhythms or the catchy melodies, their music is instantly recognisable and continues to stand the test of time. They’ve maintained a wide appeal with their classic hits still regularly played on radio stations around the world. As well as delighting large swathes of the general global public, they’ve also been cited as a huge influence by other bands, including Def Leppard, Metallica and Guns N’ Roses. Guns N' Roses’ famed frontman, Axl Rose, famously took over lead vocals for several shows in 2016 during AC/DC’s previous ‘Rock or Bust World Tour‘, as the band’s lead singer, Brian Johnson, had to stand down due to a risk of hearing loss.

Amazingly, 50 years on from their debut Australasian-only album, High Voltage, hitting the shelves, the group are still touring, wowing devoted fans as well as inspiring a new generation of rockers, some of whom weren’t even born when they first set off on the road in search of musical stardom.

AC/DC released their 17th studio album, Power Up, in November 2020, and its supporting tour was announced in February 2024, with drummer Matt Laug replacing Phil Rudd, and bassist Chris Chaney replacing Cliff Williams. Long-standing members, Angus Young and Brian Johnson, continue to thrill touring crowds with Stevie Young (Angus & Malcolm’s nephew) having also been a band player for 10+ years.

The 2024 section of the ‘Power Up Tour’, an all-European affair, began in May in Gelsenkirchen, Germany and ended in August in Dublin. Following this year’s North American leg, which runs from April 10 til May 28, the global rock icons head back across the Atlantic for the second European leg, which kicks off on June 26 in Prague. Four nights late,r on June 30, it’s the big one in Berlin.

Don’t miss out on being a part of music history. Let GOAL show you how you can still get your hands on some of those golden AC/DC tickets for the Berlin bonanza. Check out all the information you need to know, including how much tickets will cost and where you can buy them.

When are AC/DC performing in Berlin?

When Monday, June 30 Start 6 pm CET (5 pm BST) Where Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany

The Olympiastadion is a sports stadium in Berlin, Germany, which was originally designed and built for the 1936 Summer Olympics. Since renovations in 2004, the venue has a capacity of 74,475 seats and is the largest stadium in Germany for international football matches. Apart from a short period in the mid-1980s, it's also been the home of Hertha BSC, who currently play in the 2. Bundesliga, following their relegation from the top division in 2022/23.

Aside from sport, the Olympiastadion has a long tradition of hosting concerts, with some of the world's best musical acts performing at the stadium, including The Rolling Stones, Guns N'Roses, Michael Jackson, U2, Madonna and Coldplay. This will be the third time that AC/DC have played there, following Berlin stop-offs during their 'Black Ice World Tour' in 2010 and during their 'Rock or Bust World Tour' in 2015.

Where to buy AC/DC Berlin 2025 tickets

If you’ve missed out on general sales of ‘Power Up Tour’ tickets on official sites, then you can always get hold of resales on StubHub. Prices may be higher on resale sites, but if you’re an avid ‘Acca Dacca’, they are the best option for securing highly sought-after tickets.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

How much are AC/DC Berlin 2025 tickets?

AC/DC tickets for their Berlin concert at the Olympiastadion start from approximately €120. Higher-priced seats and standing areas can range from €165-€185. On resale sites like StubHub, fans can secure seats from €185-500.

