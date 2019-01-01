How much money do Premier League 2019-20 winners get?

There's not just bragging rights at stake for the new campaign, with plenty of teams looking to pick up a bigger slice of the financial pie than ever

With the dawn of a new Premier League season fast approaching, clubs up and down the country are preparing for their latest shot at writing their name into football history - or looking to avoid an ill-fated drop from the top tier.

's penalty shoot-out victory over in the Community Shield served as a tantalising curtain-raiser for what's to come over the next nine months, as 20 teams prepare to square off in pursuit of domestic glory.

Pep Guardiola's reigning title holders and Jurgen Klopp's winners are both fully expected to be in the thick of the race for first place once again after delivering an utterly memorable battle last campaign, while , , , and others will hope to be firmly in the mix near the top too.

But just how much will the winner, runners and riders earn financially this season?

How much will the 2019-20 Premier League winners earn?

Winning the Premier League brings with it all sorts of concomitant financial rewards, but the immediate prize for the champions is currently in the region of £150 million ($182m).

Prize money is drawn from broadcast revenue - TV money - and a team's monetary health come the end of the season depends on how many televised games they are involved in, as well as their final position.

You can get an idea of how the broadcast money is divided among the teams in the table for the 2018-19 season below.

Premier League 2018-19 prize money

Pos Team Equal Facility Merit Int'l TV Comm. Ovr 1 Man City £34m £30m £38m £43m £5m £151m 2 Liverpool £34m £33m £36m £43m £5m £152m 3 Chelsea £34m £29m £35m £43m £5m £146m 4 Tottenham £34m £30m £33m £43m £5m £145m 5 Arsenal £34m £29m £31m £43m £5m £142m 6 Man Utd £34m £31m £29m £43m £5m £143m

With a rough gap of around £2m ($2.43m) between places in the league, even the most innocuous of results can tip the scales in favour of one mid-table team finishing noticeably richer than the other.

While each club earned a minimum of approximately £82m in TV money for their troubles in the Premier League in 2018-19, the 'facility fees' and merit payments were variable from team to team.

For example, in the 2018-19 season, City picked up just under £38.4m ($46.7m) for finishing first in merit payments, while Liverpool's second place earned them £36.5m ($44.4m).

However, the Reds earned more overall than the champions thanks to their involvement in a greater number of TV games - 29 to City's 26, so three more to be precise.

Premier League prize money breakdown

The Premier League broke down their central broadcast revenues as follows in 2018-19:

Equal Share - 50 per cent of all finance equally shared between all teams.

- 50 per cent of all finance equally shared between all teams. Facility Fees - 25 per cent shared based on number of club's matches broadcast in UK.

- 25 per cent shared based on number of club's matches broadcast in UK. Merit Payments - 25 per cent shared based on league table finish.

- 25 per cent shared based on league table finish. Central Commercial revenues : Equally shared.

: Equally shared. International broadcasting revenues: Equally shared.

The change in the Premier League's broadcast deals for 2019-20 onwards is expected to see an overall rise of around £180m ($219m), give or take.

Curiously, domestic income is actually down for the latest batch of contracts, with increased finance from foreign broadcasters instead contributing to the larger fiscal outlook.

In addition, the new injection of revenue from overseas will not, as it historically has been, be split equally between the 20 teams.

Instead, it will follow the pattern of the merit payments, and will be allocated in line with finishing position.

This will hand a significant increase in finance to the top clubs from 2019-20 onwards, though teams are still set to receive a fair equal share of overall fiscal income.