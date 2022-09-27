How many goals has Christian Pulisic scored for USA? The USMNT star's full World Cup qualification, Gold Cup, Copa America and international friendly record

Christian Pulisic has been on the road to greatness with the United States national soccer team since 2016.
The attacker scored his international first goal in May 2016 against Bolivia and has since then gone on to become a key figure for USA.
But how many goals has the Chelsea star scored for the USMNT?
And against which teams has he scored the most and in which competitions?
Let's have a look at the striker's international record for The Stars and Stripes!
Christian Pulisic's total USA goals
Competition
Games
Goals
Copa America
3
Nil
World Cup qualification
23
12
Gold Cup 2019
6
3
CONCACAF Nations League A
5
2
International friendlies
15
4
Total
52
21
How many goals has Pulisic scored in World Cup qualifications?
Edition
Games
Goals
2018 World Cup qualifiers
13
7
2022 World Cup qualifiers
10
5
23
12
Pulisic's Gold Cup record
Edition
Games
Goals
Gold Cup 2019
6
3
6
3
Pulisic's Copa America record
Edition
Games
Goals
Copa America Centenario 2016
3
0
3
0
Pulisic's friendly goals for USA
Games
Goals
15
4
Pulisic's favourite opponents
Team
Goals
Panama
4
Trinidad
4
Jamaica
2
St. Vincent
2
Honduras
2
Mexico
2
*Data accurate as of September 27