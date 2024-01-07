How many games will Riley McGree miss for Middlesbrough due to Asian Cup 2023?

Riley McGree is set to jet off to the Qatar to play in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 with Australia and he will miss some crucial Middlesbrough games.

Michael Carrick's side secured a play-off spot last season, but they now find themselves entrenched in the middle of the Championship rankings, sitting in 12th place after 26 games.

In what is turning out to be an ultra-competitive Championship season, they are just four points off the play-off sports - but also seven points off 19th. However, they will be without the services of their star player Riley McGree who will be with the Australian national team at the 2023 Asian Cup.

McGree only returned to play a fortnight ago for Boro following a two-month lay-off due to a foot injury. He can play as a midfielder or winger and had been in electric form before his injury. There had been fears he would be unable to feature at all in Qatar, but Australia boss Mackenzie Arnold gambled on selecting Middlesbrough gun McGree in his 26-man squad for January's tournament in Qatar.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the Middlesbrough matches McGree could miss while Australia strut their stuff in Qatar.

How many games will McGree miss?

The 2023 Asian Cup final is scheduled for February 10 in Lusail and there's a good chance McGree's Australia are competing for glory.

McGree's side are among the favourites to go all the way in Qatar. Barring a disaster, they should top Group B and begin their knockout stage journey on January 31.

McGree, if fit, will first be in action at the Asian Cup when the Socceroos face India in Group B on Saturday, January 13. Their second game of the 2023 Asian Cup is scheduled for January 18 against Syria and their final group stage match takes place on January 23 versus Uzbekistan.

While Boro supporters would love to see their left-winger perform well in Qatar, there's no doubt they would prefer to have him back in action as soon as possible to boost their playoff charge.

The Australian midfielder has already missed their FA Cup third-round 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa. Australia's preparation for the tournament - as well as their group stage fixtures - means the 25-year-old will certainly be out for their Championship clashes versus Millwall and Rotherham, as well as both legs of the EFL Cup semi-final against Chelsea on January 10 and January 23.

If Australia are knocked out of the tournament in the group stage, McGree could return for their trip to face Birmingham in the Championship on January 27, although he would be cutting it fine.

Worst-case scenario for Middlesbrough: If Australia advance into the final at Lusail Stadium on February 10, McGree could miss as many as nine vital games for Middlesbrough and will likely remain unavailable for the Preston game on February 14 due to the quick turnaround.