Cristiano Ronaldo has tumbled record after record during his two decades as a professional footballer thanks to his incredible capacity to conjure goals for his teams.

He has become the all-time top scorer in the history of the Champions League and he is also the most prolific international goalscorer of all time.

Goal takes a look at how many different clubs Cristiano Ronaldo has scored against, as well as his record in the Premier League and internationally.

How many different clubs has Cristiano Ronaldo scored against?

Ronaldo has scored goals against 119 different clubs across his career in Portugal, England, Spain and Italy.

As well as scoring against clubs in those four countries, Ronaldo has found the net against a host of teams all over the world, playing in competitions such as the Champions League and Club World Cup.

In European competition, most of Ronaldo's goals have been scored against German opposition (28), followed by Italian (18) then French (14).

He has also scored goals against teams from Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Hungary, Netherlands, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine.

Interestingly, Ronaldo has not scored a single goal in four games against Scottish opposition (three games against Celtic, one against Rangers).

Teams Cristiano Ronaldo has scored against in the Premier League

As of October 2, 2021, Ronaldo had scored a total of 87 goals in the Premier League, hitting the back of the net against 24 different teams in the division.

His favourite opponent in the division is Aston Villa, having scored eight goals in the league against them, with Villa closely followed by Fulham and Newcastle United (seven goals).

You can see the teams Ronaldo has scored against in the Premier League in the table below.

No. Team Number of PL goals against 1 Aston Villa 8 2 Fulham 7 3 Newcastle 7 4 Bolton 6 5 Portsmouth 6 6 West Ham 6 7 Wigan 6 8 Arsenal 4 9 Everton 4 10 Reading 4 11 Tottenham 4 12 Blackburn Rovers 3 13 Man City 3 14 West Brom 3 15 Birmingham City 2 16 Derby County 2 17 Hull City 2 18 Liverpool 2 19 Middlesbrough 2 20 Stoke City 2 21 Charlton 1 22 Southampton 1 23 Sunderland 1 24 Watford 1

Ronaldo has found the net against the Red Devils' nearest rivals, including Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham in the Premier League. However, he has not scored against Chelsea in the competition - his only goal against the Blues coming in the 2008 Champions League final.

How many international teams has Cristiano Ronaldo scored against?

Ronaldo has scored against 46 different international teams as of his last international appearance for Portugal on October 12, 2021.

He has cemented his legacy as the greatest goalscorer in international football, surpassing a goal record that had long been held by Ali Daei and his record-breaking hat-trick against Luxembourg on October 12, 2021 brought his tally to 115 goals.

Luxembourg are the international team that Ronaldo has scored most against during his career, with nine goals put into their net. He has scored seven times against Lithuania and seven times against Sweden.

