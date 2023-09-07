Peterborough chief reveals how Wrexham missed out on prolific striker Jonson Clarke-Harris after losing Paul Mullin to injury

Wrexham lost Mullin to injury

Wanted to bring in replacement

Transfer saga on deadline day

WHAT HAPPENED? Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed that Wrexham and their Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney showed late interest in 29-year-old striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The striker was set to make the switch to League One outfit Bristol Rovers prior to the deadline closing, with a fee in the region of £800,000 plus £200,000 agreed between the two clubs. However, the deal fell through after the Peterborough chief claimed negotiations moved "too slowly" while talking on the Hard Truth podcast. Wrexham were also keen but failed to follow up initial interest.

WHAT THEY SAID: “When a player has a disappointment like this he can go one of two ways. He can sulk or he can get his head down, score 15 goals before Christmas and bring three or more clubs to the transfer table.

Article continues below

"Rovers were the only ones to make an acceptable bid. Wrexham contacted me and said they were going to make a bid which was interesting. It might have seemed a strange move for the player, but if they got him it would probably mean back-to-back promotions for them so I could see the logic.

"Apparently Hollywood had approved the move, but then they just went quiet. They never came back to me which was a surprise, especially when I saw who they eventually tried to sign."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham never made an official bid for the two-time golden boot winner, while Rovers eventually failed in their efforts to sign the player after running out of time before the window closed. They initially offer just £300,000 for the forward, then £500,000 before they reached the agreed figure but it was too late.

Wrexham were in the market for a striker after losing star man Paul Mullin to injury. The forward was set to play a key role in this current campaign following his 38 league goals last season, which helped propel the team back into the football league.

However, he suffered a punctured lung during a pre-season friendly against Manchester United and is yet to return to action despite gradually being re-introduced to training.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The team have made a poor start to life in League Two and are due to return to action against Doncaster on Saturday.