Highly rated former Ajax player available on a free transfer: ‘Clubs can take a chance’

Perr Schuurs is weighing his options for his next club. The 26-year-old centre-back told De Telegraaf that he is taking his time to decide.

In February, Torino announced the mutual termination of his contract, and the Limburg-born centre-back is now completing his rehabilitation in the Netherlands.

His most recent outing came on 21 October 2023, when he tore his cruciate ligament against Inter; subsequent surgery has not yet fully restored his knee.

Despite interest from several Italian mid-table clubs and Dutch sides such as Ajax, Fortuna Sittard and FC Twente, the centre-back believes it is too early to consider his next move.

“Only when I feel on the pitch that things are going to be alright will I consciously start talks with clubs. And make choices,” he says firmly.

He would consider a return to Amsterdam: “If Ajax don’t qualify for the Champions League, they’ll be more likely to look for free agents. I’m still only 26, and my market value has dropped from €30 million to zero.”

“Clubs can take a gamble; they don’t have to take a financial risk on me,” he adds.

The physically imposing centre-back is not chasing a long-term, high-salary deal. “I don’t need a five-year contract with top wages right away. Just give me a club that believes in me and is willing to give me a chance. If I have to prove myself first, I’ll be happy to do so.”