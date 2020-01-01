Highlights: Dubai’s Al Nasr stun Abu Dhabi’s Al Jazira

Dubai’s Al Nasr rise to 3rd in the Arabian Gulf League as they beat Abu Dhabi’s Al Jazira.

Former and Spanish international Álvaro Negredo’s goal helped his side Al Nasr beat Al Jazira in Abu Dhabi. The Dubai based Al Nasr were regarded as the underdogs going into this fixture. Al Jazira were hoping to close the gap on league leaders Shabba Al-Ahli however the loss has lifted Al Nasr into the top three and leaves them level on points with Al Jazira.

Al Jazira scored first through Emirati Ali Mabkhout on the 52nd minute however Al Nasr fired back through Portuguese Tozé on 65th and Spaniard Álvaro Negredo on 68th.