Henderson is guaranteed a statue outside Anfield one day, says former Liverpool boss Hodgson

The 30-year-old has cemented his place as a club legend by lifting both the Premier League and Champions League trophies in recent seasons

Jordan Henderson has guaranteed himself a statue outside Anfield one day with his achievements as captain, according to former Reds boss Roy Hodgson.

After leading his side to the in 2019, Henderson this year became the first Liverpool captain to lift the Premier League trophy, ending a 30-year wait for an English top-flight title.

Hodgson left Liverpool before Henderson arrived from Sunderland in 2011, but coached him during his time as manager.

“He's an exceptional player, one who works exceptionally hard at his game and one who has got consistently better,” Hodgson said.

“In 2012, when he'd just moved to Liverpool, we took him with us for his first England trip in the Euros to and . He was a very different player to the one he is today.

“He's worked so hard on his game to become the lead figure at that club. He works hard on his game technically and tactically as well. I'd certainly support his candidacy for BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

“I tend always to vote for football people because that's my world and I know the people in football, so I'm pleased he's nominated and I wish him all the best for that.

“Certainly a lot in his life will be of a very high standard at the moment in terms of his satisfaction because to lead Liverpool to their first trophy after so many years and to do it in such spectacular fashion, that's already guaranteed his statue outside Anfield one day.”

Hodgson had already started his managerial career when Liverpool last won a league title, but he didn’t want to compare Jurgen Klopp’s team with the Liverpool sides of yesteryear.

“Liverpool in the 80s were a wonderful team and you can't really compare - the danger with comparisons is always the distance. In the past it gives it a bit more of a magical appeal,” he said.

“They were two fantastic Liverpool eras and the last one went on for a very long time. The team that Bill Shankly started was carried on by Bob Paisley and Joe Fagan and was unbelievably successful.

“I'm sure Liverpool are hoping this next era is going to be just as successful. In terms of quality, the 80s team and the 2019 team, you are talking about two first-class sides.”