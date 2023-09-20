'Heaven-sent' - Xavi raves about Ilkay Gundogan after Barcelona impress in Champions League opener

Barcelona manager Xavi praised Ilkay Gundogan for his contribution to the team as they registered a 5-0 win over Antwerp.

Xavi hails Gundogan

Assisted once in Barcelona Champions League victory

Joao Felix scored a brace

WHAT HAPPENED? As the German midfielder contributed with an assist in Barcelona's thumping 5-0 win in their Champions League opener against Royal Antwerp on Tuesday, manager Xavi hailed Gundogan's efforts and termed his signing as 'heaven-sent'.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the game, Xavi said, "When Gundo has the ball, everything gets better. As simple as that. He does everything well, absolutely everything. If we play good is because of guys like him. His signing was heaven-sent, honestly. A superlative player, a total joy to watch."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Joao Felix starred once again for Barcelona as he scored his third goal for the club since joining them on the deadline day on loan from Atletico Madrid. The Portuguese also provided the assist for Robert Lewandowski's strike.

WHAT NEXT? The Catalan giants will next face Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday.