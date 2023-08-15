Heartbreak for Kevin De Bruyne! Pep Guardiola confirms 'serious injury' for Man City star and reveals how long he'll be out for

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has a serious hamstring injury and the club will have to decide whether or not he undergoes surgery

De Bruyne has serious hamstring injury

Belgian got injured in opening game

Guardiola said midfielder out for several months

WHAT HAPPENED? Kevin De Bruyne has been ruled out of action for several months by Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola. The coach also revealed that the club are deciding whether or not to recommend that the player has surgery to treat the problem.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Kevin de Bruyne’s injury is serious one. He will be out for a few months," Guardiola told a press conference before the UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla. “We have to decide in the next days on surgery but for sure we lose Kevin for some time”.

More to follow...