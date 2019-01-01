Has one country ever had all the European finalists before?

Teams from England, Spain, Italy and Germany have enjoyed spells of dominance in UEFA's flagship club competitions

The and have been dominated in recent years by teams hailing from the same handful of countries.

, , and are all guaranteed at least four teams in the Champions League group stage which, of course, helps.

Since the 1999-2000 season, 's representatives, in particular, have flourished, providing at least one finalist in 11 of the past 19 editions of the Champions League.

That dominance is reflected in the Europa League too, with 10 of the past 19 tournaments featuring at least one Spanish team.

In that same time period there have been a number of cases where finalists in both competitions have been drawn from the same country. It has happened six times in the Champions League and three times in the Europa League.

It could be set to happen again in 2018-19, with English clubs potentially taking up all four finalist berths across the Champions League and Europa League.

have already booked their place in the Champions League final by beating and will join the Merseysiders in Madrid should they manage to overturn a 1-0 loss against , while and could potentially face off in UEFA's secondary club competition.

Has it happened before?

A case of all four European finalists coming from one country has never happened before so, if Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea all progress from their respective semi-final ties, it would be a historic year for English and European football.

While we haven't yet seen four finalists from one country across the UEFA's continental competitions, there have been a number of instances where a country has boasted three of the four finalists.

The first time it happened was in 1980, when and contested an all-German UEFA Cup final, while Hamburg played - and lost against - in the European Cup final.

Ten years later, in 1990, Italy had both UEFA Cup finalists - and - and the winner of the European Cup as Arrigo Sacchi's defeated .

Article continues below

Indeed, it was a glorious decade for and the three-team feat was repeated in 1995 (AC Milan in the Champions League, and Juventus in the UEFA Cup) and 1998 (Juventus in the Champions League, and in the UEFA Cup).

In 2008, British teams accounted for three of the four European finalists, with England's facing Chelsea in the Champions League, while Scottish side took on Zenit in the Europa League.

More recently, Spanish teams have been to the fore on both fronts, with three representatives across the two finals in 2014 and 2016 ( and in the Champions League, in Europa League on both occasions).