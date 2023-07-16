Harry Maguire STRIPPED of Man Utd captaincy after crunch talks with Erik ten Hag

Harry Maguire has revealed that he has been stripped of the Manchester United captaincy after crunch talks with Erik Ten Hag.

The England international confirmed the news in a post on social media, which read: "After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain. He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt. So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the Manchester United fans for all their brilliant support whilst I’ve been wearing the armband. Since the day I took on the role, three and half years ago, it’s been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date. It’s one of the greatest honours in club football. I’ve done everything I possibly could to help United be successful - on and off the field. I will always be grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for first giving me the responsibility and I wish whoever now takes it on every success and they will have my full support. Harry."

More to follow.