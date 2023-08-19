Harry Maguire left out of Man Utd squad for Tottenham clash as Erik ten Hag names two goalkeepers on the bench instead!

Former Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been left out of the matchday squad for the Premier League clash against Tottenham on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag left Maguire off his team sheet entirely, unusually opting to name two goalkeepers among his substitutes. Victor Lindelof is the only central defender available from the bench.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since falling out of favour and losing the captaincy at Old Trafford, Maguire has been linked with a move to West Ham, although that deal stalled as Maguire tries to negotiate a pay-off with United's top brass. Ten Hag has omitted the England international despite claiming he would be happy for him to stay and fight for his place.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? The Red Devils take on Spurs in what promises to be an intriguing game in north London.