Harry Maguire could begrudgingly leave Manchester United to join Aston Villa on loan in this transfer window.

WHAT HAPPENED? Maguire is keen to remain at Old Trafford despite falling down the pecking order under manager Erik ten Hag, but iNews reports that a compromise may see him sent on loan to Villa as the defender bids to play regularly prior to Euro 2024 next summer. He has a lucrative contract that runs until 2025 and it appears a transfer is now unlikely.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The deal would be something of a U-turn if it were signed off by United, as they blocked Maguire moving on loan to Newcastle earlier in this transfer window. They were willing to discuss a permanent deal but were reticent to strengthen a top-four rival with a short-term move.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Maguire has been told by England manager Gareth Southgate that he must play regularly if he is to be picked for next summer's tournament, having made just eight Premier League starts last season. Tottenham have also been linked with a potential swoop for Maguire but it remains to be seen if Spurs would want to take him permanently or on loan.

WHAT NEXT? Maguire started England's Euro 2024 qualifier against Malta on Friday night and could be in action again against North Macedonia at Old Trafford this coming Monday. He may hope to complete a deal before pre-season, with United facing Leeds in their first friendly on July 12.