'Look in the mirror!' - Harry Maguire brutally admits Man Utd are 'nowhere near good enough' after Bournemouth embarrassment

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Harry Maguire has issued a scathing assessment of Manchester United's current standards, demanding his team-mates take individual responsibility for a disastrous run of form following a humiliating 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth. The defender did not hold back after the Red Devils were dismantled at Old Trafford, admitting the club is currently miles away from where it needs to be.

Advertisement

Red Devils hit new low at Old Trafford

Manchester United's season reached a staggering new low on Sunday as they were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Bournemouth at Old Trafford. The Cherries, who had only secured their first league win of the campaign a week prior, looked levels above their hosts throughout the contest. Goals from Rayan, Marcus Tavernier, and Evanilson punished a series of defensive errors, leaving Michael Carrick's side languishing in 16th place in the Premier League table after eight matches.

The atmosphere at the final whistle was toxic, with boos ringing around the stadium as the players trudged off the pitch. United have now gone eight games without a victory across all competitions, a run that has seen the pressure on Carrick reach fever pitch.

Speaking to Sky Sports following the demoralising defeat, a visibly frustrated Maguire admitted the performance was unacceptable. 'It wasn't good enough. Disappointed to give a goal away so early - another set play - and conceding first in the Premier League it makes it difficult. A mistake for the second makes it hard for ourselves. We didn't perform well enough as individuals or as a team and we didn't deserve anything from the game,' the England international stated with brutal honesty.

Maguire demands individual accountability

Maguire's comments highlighted a growing sense of detachment and lack of cohesion within the squad, which has struggled to replicate the form shown during the previous campaign. Indeed, according to Opta, Manchester United have accumulated just seven points from their opening eight Premier League games this season (W1 D4 L3) - marking their lowest point tally at this stage of a league campaign since the 1986-87 season (four).

Advertisement Advertisement

The center-back urged his colleagues to stop making excuses and start delivering on the pitch. 'It's not clicking at the moment. Results are not good enough and performances in the last week not good enough. Still early in the season. Got to find something, question yourself, look in the mirror - that's the most important thing - think what you can do more and what more you can contribute to the team and if we do that we'll get somewhere,' Maguire added during his post-match interview.

Related Topics

Carrick under fire as stars fail to perform

The decision to drop Bruno Fernandes dominated the pre-match headlines, especially after the midfielder had publicly questioned Carrick's tactical approach following a midweek loss to Como. While Carrick insisted the omission was purely a footballing decision, the lack of a response from the starting XI suggested deeper issues within the dressing room. Further underlining Old Trafford's loss of invincibility, no Premier League team has suffered more home defeats by a margin of three or more goals across all competitions than Manchester United (seven) since the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

Maguire acknowledged that the players are failing to meet the basic requirements of representing such a historic institution. 'Of course - you have to look after your own performances and take responsibility. This is a huge club and every day you have to prove why you're wearing this badge. At the moment we're not doing enough as players. Michael [Carrick] turned our season on its head last year and we played brilliant football and got brilliant results. This season we haven't performed well enough as individuals,' he explained.

Advertisement

Urgent changes needed to save the season

When questioned about the mood inside the dressing room and whether there had been a heated exchange between the players, Maguire chose to keep the specifics confidential while reiterating the need for change. 'If those conversations happen it will remain private. We want to do more be better and get better results. At the moment it's nowhere near good enough and something needs to change,' he concluded.