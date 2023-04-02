Harry Maguire could return to Leicester City next season as the Foxes consider signing him on loan from Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? Leicester, who are currently languishing in the relegation zone have leaked 49 goals this season, are in need of defensive reinforcements. This has reportedly prompted Brendan Rodgers to consider bringing out-of-favour United skipper Maguire back to the club, according to The Sun. The England international departed the King Power Stadium for a world-record £80 million ($98.8m) back in 2019.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since Erik ten Hag took charge at the beginning of this season, the England international has scarcely featured, clocking just 476 Premier League minutes. Despite his limited game time, the 30-year-old has remained committed to helping the club on and off the pitch.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Several other English sides have also show interest in the defender and may try to sign him in the next window.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Ten Hag's side next take on Newcastle United in a Premier League clash on Sunday.