Mega Harry Kane prediction made as Lothar Matthaus tells Bayern striker he 'will definitely break Robert Lewandowski's record' for most goals in a Bundesliga season after scoring No.17

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane has been backed to break Robert Lewandowski's record for most goals in a Bundesliga season barring a 'major' injury.

Kane scores twice in Bayern win

Eclipses one of Lewandowski's goal records

Backed to beat Pole's season tally

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane scored his 16th and 17th goals of the Bundesliga season in a 4-2 win over Heidenheim on Saturday to set a new league record for the most goals scored after 11 games, overtaking Lewandowski's tally of 16 from 11 in 2019. The Poland international, who left Bayern for Barcelona in 2022, holds the single-season goals record of 41 in the Bundesliga, which he achieved in the 2020-21 campaign. Now, Bayern hero Lothar Matthaus believes the England striker will "definitely" eclipse Lewandowski's tally, barring a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

WHAT THEY SAID: He said on Sky Sports Germany: "I would now make a prediction. If he [Kane] doesn't have a major injury, then he will definitely break Robert Lewandowski's record."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane has scored 21 goals in 16 matches for Bayern in all competitions this season. They currently sit top of the Bundesliga, although Bayer Leverkusen can leapfrog them if they beat Union Berlin on Sunday. The 30-year-old joined the German giants to win trophies and with his prolific scoring rate, he has a good chance of finally achieving that goal.

WHAT NEXT? Kane's next game for Bayern is likely to be away to Koln on November 24, but before then he is set to feature in England's upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia during the November international break.