'The hardest moment' - Simeone responds to Atletico Madrid job speculation after Champions League heartbreak

Diego Simeone accepts that it is his 'hardest moment' after Atletico exited the Champions League group stage, but he has no plans to leave the club.

Crashed out of UCL after Leverkusen draw

Simeone to continue

Has a contract with Atletico until 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? Atletico Madrid were eliminated from the Champions League on Wednesday after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Bayer Leverkusen, with Yannick Carrasco missing a dramatic injury time penalty. However, Simeone has vowed that, despite this being a very difficult situation, he will continue in his position at the club and will return in the next edition with renewed vigour to win the trophy.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's the hardest moment but I'm going to continue insisting on this club to get something we need, such as the Champions League," he said to reporters after the match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is just the second time in a decade that Atletico have failed to progress to the knockout stages of the elite continental competition. This trophy remains elusive to the Argentine manager as he has won every other piece of silverware, including La Liga and the Copa del Rey, during his tenure in the Spanish capital.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ATLETICO MADRID? After a disappointing night in the Champions League they will now shift their attention to La Liga where they are set to clash against Cadiz away from home.