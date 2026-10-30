Hansi Flick powerless to stop Raphinha's 22,000km Brazil trip as Barcelona boss makes desperate plea

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Hansi Flick has expressed his growing concern over Raphinha’s upcoming international commitments, which will see the Barcelona captain embark on a grueling 22,000km round trip to Singapore. The German coach admitted he has held discussions with sporting director Deco regarding the potential physical toll on one of his most vital performers.

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Flick admits concerns over international schedule

Flick has voiced his apprehension regarding Raphinha’s inclusion in the Brazil squad for their upcoming friendly fixtures in November. The Selecao are scheduled to face Japan and Singapore in Asia, a destination that requires a massive logistical effort from European-based players. The sheer distance of the journey, estimated at around 22,000 kilometres, has raised alarms at the Camp Nou.

Flick revealed that he has already discussed the situation with the club's sporting director, Deco, as they look to manage the fitness of a player who has become indispensable to the Blaugrana’s tactical setup. The former Bayern Munich boss is wary of the physical strain, particularly given the winger's recent history with muscle fatigue. "It's something I've discussed with Deco. He's a very important player. Before the last break, he arrived injured, and it wasn't the best situation. But in the end, that's how it is, and we can't do anything about ita," the manager said, as quoted by SPORT.

Managing the captain's workload

Raphinha has taken on a leadership role this season, wearing the captain's armband and setting the tone for Flick’s high-pressing system. However, the coach is realistic about the hierarchy of international football and the player's desire to contribute to a new era for the Brazilian national team. Flick noted that the Selecao is currently in a transitional phase following the World Cup, which naturally increases the desire for every player to be involved.

Flick elaborated on the situation: "He's our captain, but he's also Brazilian, and when his national team calls him up, he has to be there. Especially because the Brazilian national team is going through a new phase after the World Cup, and I think everyone wants to be present and contribute to helping the team."

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A desperate plea for reduced minutes

With matches against Japan on November 14 and Singapore on November 17, Flick is crossing his fingers that the Brazilian technical staff will not overwork the forward. The primary goal for Barcelona is to ensure Raphinha returns to Catalonia without any fresh injury concerns. Flick’s request is simple: he wants the winger to be used sparingly during these non-competitive fixtures in Asia.

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The manager was quite transparent about his hopes for the international break, stating: "If we can reduce his playing time a bit, I'll be happy. The round trip to Singapore isn't ideal, but it's not something I can control and change."

Fearing a repeat of previous injuries

Barcelona’s anxiety is rooted in recent history rather than mere speculation. During the previous international break, Raphinha suffered a muscle injury during a friendly against Australia in Brisbane on September 29. That setback forced an early return to Spain and led to the winger missing several key matches for Flick’s side, a scenario the club is desperate to avoid repeating as they compete across multiple fronts.

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The Brazilian has dealt with various physical niggles throughout his recent call-ups, which has led to increased scrutiny over his recovery protocols. As a fundamental piece of the first-team puzzle, the club views his fitness as a priority. Preventing further fatigue is seen as essential for maintaining the team's momentum during the crucial winter months of the campaign, where the schedule becomes increasingly congested and demanding for every squad member.