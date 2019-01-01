Hakeem Al-Araibi gets new job with Football Victoria

The perfect role for an inspirational man

Three months on from his release from a Thailand detention centre, Australian refugee and footballer Hakeem Al-Araibi has accepted a job with Football Victoria as their Community and Human Rights Advocate.

The part-time job will see the Pascoe Vale player engage with Victoria's multicultural football community and inspire them with his own personal battle.

Al-Araibi made global headlines earlier this year after being detained in for over two months and threatened with deportation back to his native Bahrain where he faced possible torture and death for alleged crimes.

Now safely back in and playing football, the 25-year-old is already keen to give back to the round ball community in Victoria.

“This job will help me because I love to share my story with people,” Al-Araibi said.

“My story is about how football and sport helped a player; it’s a big example of the power of football and how it can change your life.

"The job will also help me speak more English and it will help me to maybe be a coach in the future after I finish playing.

“For many people like me, when they come to Australia it is a new country, a new life and for those people I want to be able to help them, to give them advice, to help them play football, help them with anything and for their future.”

Al-Araibi became an Australian citizen in March and has made no secret of his desire to one day play in the A-League.