'Haaland's on fire!' - Mahrez awed by Manchester City team-mate but says other stars also important

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City beat Southampton 4-0 thanks to goals from Mahrez, Haaland, Phil Foden and Joao Cancelo. After the game, Mahrez hailed the Norwegian's form, while Pep Guardiola jokingly criticised him. Haaland has scored in 10 successive matches in all competitions.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Haaland is part of our team, he is our striker," Mahrez told BBC Sport. "Like any other striker, if we can find him it's perfect because he is on fire. If not, there are a lot of players and everyone can make a difference. We have to keep going with the momentum."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland only scored one goal, but Manchester City showed that the rest of the team can be just as deadly in front of goal.

DID YOU KNOW? Kevin De Bruyne also had reason to celebrate; he surpassed David Silva to become Manchester City's all-time top assister.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Haaland and Manchester City face a tougher test against Liverpool in their next Premier League fixture.