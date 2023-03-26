Haaland be offered HUGE new deal as Manchester City send 'hands off' message to Real Madrid

Manchester City are set to offer a massive new deal to their star striker Erling Haaland amid interest from Real Madrid.

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning English champions are all set to offer a mega deal to Haaland by handing the Norwegian a massive £500,000-a-week wage according to The Sun. The striker, who joined the Cityzens in the summer of 2022, has a valid contract with the club until 2027 but Pep Guardiola's side are willing to extend the length of his contract by one more year along with an increased salary.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Borussia Dortmund striker is currently the joint-highest wage earner along with team-mate Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. The players currently earn £375,000 a week.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Haaland, who has scored 42 goals for his new club in this season, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. Manchester City are keen to send a "hands off" message to Los Blancos by improving Haaland's contract and securing his future at the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? The 22-year-old has withdrawn from Norway's squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers due to an injury but will be aiming to return to action when Pep Guardiola's side take on Liverpool on April 1.