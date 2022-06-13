Haaland announcement video explained: Man City's £51m man recreates childhood photo in 2009 club kit

The Premier League champions have unveiled their newest signing after striking a big-money deal with Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City's £51 million ($62m) man Erling Haaland recreated a childhood photo of himself wearing the club's 2008-2009 kit in his official announcement video.

City confirmed they had reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign Haaland at the start of May, and were finally able to officially unveil the striker on Monday morning.

The 21-year-old has committed his future to the Premier League champions until 2027, following in the footsteps of his father Alfe Inge Haaland who played for the Manchester club between 2000 and 2003.

How did City announce Haaland's arrival?

City confirmed Haaland's arrival on June 13, the same day his father joined their ranks 22 years ago, in a video that will resonate with fans across Manchester.

A much younger Haaland posed for a photo wearing a City strip that was released ahead of the completion of the club's Abu Dhabi takeover in 2008, sitting casually on a sofa with a cheeky smirk on his face.

The Norwegian sat in exactly the same position in his unveiling video, but as nice extra touch, he winked at the camera before holding up the original image in a symbolic gesture to complete his full-circle journey.

