Guardiola names five Manchester City debutants for Carabao Cup clash with Wycombe

Romeo Lavia, CJ Egan-Riley, Luke Mbete, Finley Burns, and Josh Wilson-Esbrand have been named in the starting XI alongside some big names

Pep Guardiola has named five debutants to Manchester City's lineup to face Wycombe in the Carabao Cup, turning to a group of youngsters to join first team stars like Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

Romeo Lavia, CJ Egan-Riley, Luke Mbete, Finley Burns and Josh Wilson-Esbrand have been named in the starting XI, with the five youngsters making their first senior appearances for the club.

Joining them in the starting XI are De Bruyne, Sterling, Zack Steffen, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Ferran Torres as Guardiola selects a team with a big mix of star power and youth.

Who are the Man City newcomers?

Lavia comes into the midfield alongside De Bruyne and Foden, with the Belgian starting over the injured Rodri and the rested Fernandinho, who Lavia has been compared to.

Egan-Riley, Mbete, Burns and Wilson-Esbrand will form City's back line amid injuries to John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Oleksander ZInchenko, while Ruben Dias has been rested.

Among the players on the bench is youngster James McAtee, who has been dubbed 'The Salford Silva' due to his stylistic resemblance to Man City icon David Silva.

