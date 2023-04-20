Pep Guardiola concerned about ‘exhaustion’ after Man City reach third straight Champions League semi-final

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has opened up on his fears about his team after they moved a step closer to the treble.

City into Champions League semi-finals

Remain on course to win the treble

Guardiola worried about fatigue

WHAT HAPPENED? City saw off Bayern Munich 4-1 on aggregate on Wednesday to book their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League and a clash with holders Real Madrid. Guardiola's side remain on course to win the treble this season but the manager says their success is taking its toll on his players.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We are exhausted. I don't know how we recover to play against Sheffield United [in the FA Cup semi-final]. Now is a tough moment for the game on Saturday," he told BT Sport. "Three years in a row in the semi-finals of the Champions League. We struggled in the first half. Upamecano broke all the lines down our left side and we struggled with Coman. We were fortunate before the penalty miss, they had one or two chances and anything could happen but we defended really well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester City will play 13 more fixtures in all competitions if they reach the FA Cup final and beat Real Madrid to set up a showdown with either Milan or Inter in Europe's top competition. Manchester United remain the only English team to win the treble but City will fancy their chances of emulating that achievement in the current campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Guardiola will be expected to rotate his side when they take on lower league opposition next time out. Manchester City return to action against Championship side Sheffield United in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday at Wembley.