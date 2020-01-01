Grujic move from Liverpool to Werder Bremen off with Bundesliga club unable to match Reds asking price

The Reds had hoped to agree a deal to sell the Serbian ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline, and the Bundesliga side had become the strongest suitor

Marko Grujic’s £18 million (€20m/$23.5m) move to is off, with the midfielder now set to stay at until January at least.

The Reds had hoped to agree a deal to sell the Serbian international ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline, and the side had become the strongest contender, but despite lengthy negotiations between the clubs - and Liverpool giving permission for the player to speak to Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt - the move is now dead.

Werder, sources have told Goal, were unable to match Liverpool’s asking price, even with the Reds prepared, if necessary, to accept flexible payment terms.

Bremen sold Davy Klaassen, the former midfielder, back to on Monday, but made it clear to Liverpool that they simply could not sanction to the signing of Grujic, who spent the last two seasons on loan in the Bundesliga with , making 54 appearances, scoring nine goals and earning a host of admirers.

Liverpool had already informed Grujic and his representatives that they would not sanction another loan this summer, and that they were prepared to keep players as part of Jurgen Klopp’s senior squad if necessary.

The 24-year-old has impressed in two outings against Lincoln and this season and is known as a rock-solid trainer and positive personality around the group.

It appears likely that Xherdan Shaqiri, too, will be staying at Anfield until at least January, with interest from and failing to lead to a concrete offer on deadline day.

Shaqiri had been expected to leave the Reds before the transfer window closes and had been left out of Liverpool’s squad for the Carabao Cup tie with Arsenal on Thursday.

The Swiss international didn’t feature again on Sunday as Klopp’s side were beaten 7-2 in the Premier League by , but Anfield sources now expect the 28-year-old to stay with the club until at least January, with no formal offer received.

Liverpool have always insisted, as with Grujic, that they would not consider a loan move for Shaqiri, having turned down offers from both and back in January.

Harry Wilson’s future, too, remains unresolved with just hours left until the transfer deadline.

The international is available for transfer, but Liverpool value him at more than £15m (€16.5m/$19.5m) and have yet to receive any such bids. ’s offer of £12m (€13m/$15.5m) was rejected by the Reds last week.