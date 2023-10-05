'I've had conversations' - Gregg Berhalter confirms USMNT are considering calling up Burnley's Luca Koleosho, who is also eligible for Canada and Nigeria

Gregg Berhalter confirmed that the United States men's national team are considering calling up Burnley's Luca Koleosho.

WHAT HAPPENED? Koleosho was born in the United States but was raised by a Nigerian father and an Italian-Canadian mother which makes him eligible to represent Nigeria, Italy and Canada, as well as the USMNT.

His recent performances with Burnley have grabbed the attention of Berhalter and he confirmed that he is "in conversation" with the player for a potential USMNT debut in the near future.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I've had conversations with Luca," Berhalter told reporters.

"We are in communication. I know he's been with Italy's U-19s, he's also eligible for Canada and Nigeria. What I'd say is he's a great guy. He's doing a great job at Burnley.

"I'm really happy that he came into the team and was able to get a starting spot right away. It shows what type of of worker he is and how quickly he can adapt. In terms of a decision and in terms of a final outcome, that's TBD, but we'll keep you posted on that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Koleosho made four appearances with the United States U15 side in August 2019. However, he went on to join a training camp of the Canadian senior side after he received a call-up in June 2022.

Moreover, earlier in 2023, he was part of the Italian U19 squad and made a late appearance during a friendly tie with Slovenia. Subsequently, he was included in the UEFA European Under-19 Championship squad as well. However, he has yet to make a senior debut for any of those countries.

WHAT NEXT? The USMNT will return to action against Germany on October 14 before taking on Ghana three days later.