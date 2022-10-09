WATCH: Allen Lazard steals Haaland's iconic celebration after scoring touchdown for Green Bay Packers in NFL London game at Tottenham

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's celebration is now being used in other sports as well.

Packers score a touchdown

Scorer goes to celebrate

Copies Haaland's meditation celebration

WHAT HAPPENED? After scoring Green Bay Packers' opening touchdown against the New York Giants in London, wide receiver Allen Lazard celebrated in style with a homage to the Manchester City goal machine.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland started using the celebration while at RB Salzburg, but now it seems it is becoming iconic outside football.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? The Manchester City striker will be hoping to maintain his prolific form on Tuesday against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League.