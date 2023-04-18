Ex-Chelsea manager Graham Potter is reportedly in high demand, with West Ham the second Premier League club interested in his services.

Potter sacked by Chelsea

Rejected Leicester approach

Now receiving interest from West Ham

WHAT HAPPENED? Even though Potter has said he wants a break from football after Chelsea axed him, West Ham may try to convince him to return to their dugout with David Moyes likely on the way out, claims the Daily Mail.

But it is said that Potter is doubtful to want to take on the task of fixing the 15th-placed Hammers in 2023-24, while Nuno Espirito Santo and Mauricio Pochettino are also reportedly uninterested in replacing Moyes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Moyes is out of contract this summer, and both the coach and the club are ready to separate after a gruelling Premier League season that has fallen short of expectations.

WHAT NEXT FOR WEST HAM? Moyes could still end his tenure on a positive note if he leads a deep run in the Europa Conference League and avoids Premier League relegation. The Hammers meet Gent in the second leg of their continental quarter-final on Thursday, currently level 1-1 on aggregate.