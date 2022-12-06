Portugal vs Switzerland
WATCH: Unbelievable! Goncalo Ramos replaces Ronaldo for Portugal and completes hat trick in World Cup last-16 match against Switzerland
Matt O'Connor-Simpson
23:40 GMT+3 06/12/2022
- Ramos replaces Ronaldo
- Bags hat-trick for Portugal
- Winners will face Morocco
WHAT HAPPENED? Cristiano Ronaldo may struggle to regain his place in the Portugal starting XI after seeing his replacement, 21-year-old Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, come into the team and net a hat-trick in the last 16 of the World Cup on Tuesday.
HAT TRICK HERO!! 🙌🇵🇹— ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 6, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo is going to struggle to re-gain his spot in the team after this performance... 😬#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ChntVtONCx
What a day for Gonçalo Ramos 🇵🇹🎩— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 6, 2022
Here is another look at his third goal of the day ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/94aITUI9Q0
More to follow...
Editors' Picks
- Time for Ronaldo to match Messi and make his mark at the 2022 World Cup
- Are you not entertained?! Brazil winners, losers and ratings as Tite's team dance their way past South Korea and into the quarter-finals
- Messi, Ronaldo &... Shaqiri? Switzerland's ageless hero showing no signs of slowing down
- From Chelsea flop to World Cup hero: Hakim Ziyech's magical Moroccan renaissance