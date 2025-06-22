Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler shows up at Botafogo vs PSG match rocking a Sevilla jersey

Getty Images Sport

WHAT HAPPENED

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler attended the FIFA Club World Cup match between Botafogo and Paris Saint-Germain at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. Despite his well-documented friendship with former PSG star Neymar, Butler chose to wear a Sevilla FC jersey rather than supporting either of the competing teams. The NBA star also recently backed PSG to win the whole tournament in an interview with FIFA.

WHAT SOCIAL MEDIA POSTED

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Butler's appearance at the high-profile Club World Cup match highlights the growing crossover between NBA and global soccer fandom. The FIFA Club World Cup has brought some of soccer's biggest clubs to American soil, creating opportunities for cultural exchange between different sports. Butler is among several NBA stars who have developed strong connections to soccer.

WHAT’S NEXT?

PSG lost to Botafogo 1-0 and face the Seattle Sounders in their final game of the Club World Cup group stages on June 23, where a win will confirm their entry into the next round.