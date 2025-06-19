'Going to be very difficult' - Sergio Busquets says Inter Miami will be tested by 'strengthened' FC Porto in Club World Cup

The World-Cup winner emphasized the importance of defensive discipline, expressing confidence in MLS side

WHAT HAPPENED

Inter Miami drew their opening game in the Club World Cup against Al Ahly, and next take on Porto. Sergio Busquets emphasized the need for defensive solidity against the Portuguese champions and conveyed quiet confidence despite Miami's underdog status.

“A lot of desire, a lot of excitement,” Busquets told FIFA of the Porto match. “We know it's going to be a very difficult match. But we can draw on a huge amount of experience in international tournaments from many players. We also have good young players. We'll try to do better and to have that enthusiasm, that ambition.”

Busquets said Inter Miami are aware of their opponent's strengths.

“Porto have a very defined system, which the coach [Martin Anselmi] has given them," he said. "They have very good players. They've also signed new players, they've strengthened, and we know it's going to be very difficult. They are a team that competes almost every year to win its domestic title, where they also have great teams like Sporting and Benfica.

“We'll try to be as solid as possible, to do our best with teamwork, and then have some individuality. Above all, we want be solid and try to keep a clean sheet.”

WHAT BUSQUETS SAID

The Spanish icon also touched upon his former national team midfield partner Xabi Alonso and his move to Real Madrid and talked about whether it will be successful.

“You never know, right?” Busquets said. “But it's clear that players who play in central midfield are usually the ones who think the most, the ones who are in the middle of everything, and they tend to be good coaches. Xabi liked football, he spoke very well, he knew everything that was happening in each game, and he showed promise, so then he became a coach and he's done very well so far.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Porto, with their rich history in European competitions, presents a formidable challenge that will test whether Miami's star-studded roster - including Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez - can translate domestic success to the international stage.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Inter Miami will face FC Porto Thursday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in the second game of their Club World Cup group stages.