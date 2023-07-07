GOAT Beer! Lionel Messi's imminent move to Inter Miami celebrated with special edition lager

Lionel Messi is yet to land in the United States but his imminent move to Inter Miami is being celebrated with 'GOAT Beer', a special edition lager.

Messi set to join Inter Miami

Yet to make his debut

Special edition beer hits the shelves before the superstar's arrival

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has agreed to sign for Inter Miami as a free agent after reaching the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. Although the legend is yet to arrive in Miami the streets of the city are already buzzing with a special edition of beer.

Prison Pals Brewing Co. is selling a beer named ‘GOAT’ with Messi's No. 10 printed on the front. The can is painted primarily in pink and the fonts are in black, replicating the colours worn by Inter Miami. Interestingly, Prison Pals CEO Juan Pipkin met co-founder Bruno and brewmaster Diego in Argentina and subsequently moved to the USA to set up a brewery.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Adidas store in Miami already has huge cut-outs of Messi with the Argentine donning an Inter Miami kit with No. 10 on his back. It carries a slightly tweaked version of Adidas' slogan "Impossible is nothing" to “Impossible is coming”.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is expected to make his debut for the David Beckham co-owned MLS franchise against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on July 21.