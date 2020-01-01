Giroud keen on MLS move after staying in Europe 'for two or three more years'

The Chelsea star has ruled out a transfer to France while admitting he'd like to head to the United States at some point down the line

Olivier Giroud has admitted that he would like to move to in "two or three years" while ruling out a potential move to before the end of his career.

Giroud is currently featuring for , having been with the Blues since joining from in January 2018.

The 34-year-old French striker has scored 29 goals in 91 appearances for the club, including one in three appearances this season.

However, Giroud has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, with attacking additions Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz this summer.

He was linked with a move to in January, although that move never came to fruition as he remained with Chelsea and regained a more consistent role during the second half of the 2019-20 season.

The striker is still being tipped for a departure, although he says that his priority would be to play in a new league when and if he leaves Stamford Bridge.

“Honestly, a return to is not my priority. It is not my priority career choice. I do not exclude anything, but if I have to change course, I am currently more focused on a new adventure in a foreign league," Giroud told RMC.

"I hope to play at the highest level for two or three more years if my body allows me. Afterwards, I never hid an interest in a possible challenge in the United States. It was relevant a few months ago, but it was much too early.

"I'll think about it. I was also close to signing in , I know that the Italians like experienced players. I won't deny myself anything. It will be above all a question of opportunities at that moment."

Giroud is currently with the French national team for Wednesday's friendly against and a pair of Nations League matches against and on October 11 and 14, respectively.

The Chelsea star scored a penalty during the last international break, firing the fourth and final goal in a 4-2 win over Croatia.

After the international break, Giroud will return to Chelsea, who will face on October 17 in the Premier League before taking on three days later to kickstart the Blues' campaign.