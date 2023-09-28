Revealed: Why USMNT star Gio Reyna is more likely to leave Dortmund for Premier League than link up with Christian Pulisic at AC Milan

Gio Reyna is reportedly more likely to join a Premier League outfit if he leaves Borussia Dortmund than link up with Christian Pulisic at AC Milan.

Reyna could leave Dortmund

Was touted to join AC Milan

Might join a Premier League side instead

WHAT HAPPENED? The Serie A giants were reportedly looking to bring reinforcements to further strengthen their attack in the January transfer window. It was speculated that they were aiming to bring on board USMNT forward Reyna to link up with compatriot Christian Pulisic. However, according to transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the 20-year-old's next destination might be a top-flight English side rather than the Lombardy outfit.

WHAT THEY SAID: "At the moment, I don't have any confirmation. I asked about that. But I am not sure, Milan are going for that kind of creative player in that position in the January transfer window. Also I'm not sure this is what Gio Reyna needs," he said in an interview to Men in Blazers.

When further pressed on what Reyna needs, he continued: "Maybe something in England. You know I think that would be perfect for him. Something like Brentford or Brighton, something like that where managers play offensive football, quality football and he's absolutely perfect."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reyna had been struggling with an injury since June which has prevented him from making a single appearance this season for Dortmund. However, he was on the bench during the Champions League fixture against Paris Saint-Germain and the subsequent Bundesliga clash against VFL Wolfsburg but remained as an unused substitute.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Reyna will hope to break into the starting XI when Dortmund take on Hoffenheim away from home on Friday evening.